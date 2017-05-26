Man appeals to public for information that could ID men who shot his brother

TORONTO — The brother of a man who survived a shooting in Toronto is joining police in appealing for the public's help identifying two suspects in the case.

Police say Samuel Taylor was working on his car, parked at the side of a street, around 10 p.m. on April 13, when two armed men approached him and started shooting.

Taylor, who had been visiting a friend in the area, was critically injured, while his attackers fled in separate cars.

David Taylor told a news conference on Friday that his brother has undergone numerous surgeries and is recovering.

The shooting was captured on several video cameras in the area and police have released images. Det. Sgt. Jim Gotell says it's hoped that someone will recognize one or both of the suspects or the vehicles.

David Taylor called on people to come forward with any information they might have that could lead to the arrests of those responsible for shooting his brother.

"My family and I are glad that Samuel is alive, but what keeps us up at night is the fact that these men are still at large and their guns can be used on anyone they choose," he said.

Gotell said the shooting was the fourth in the central Toronto neighbourhood this year.

On Jan. 16, a car was found in an underground garage with numerous bullet holes through the windshield.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the thigh and calf on Feb. 17, and three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with that shooting.