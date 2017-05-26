News / Toronto

Man dies in hospital after shooting on Brampton street

BRAMPTON, Ont. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting on a residential street in Brampton late Thursday night.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Desert Sand Drive near Sandalwood Parkway and Bramalea Road.

The victim was reportedly without vital signs at the scene and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say that a dark-coloured suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area following the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The victim's name has not been released. (CP24)

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...