Man dies in hospital after shooting on Brampton street

BRAMPTON, Ont. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting on a residential street in Brampton late Thursday night.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Desert Sand Drive near Sandalwood Parkway and Bramalea Road.

The victim was reportedly without vital signs at the scene and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say that a dark-coloured suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area following the shooting.

No arrests have been made.