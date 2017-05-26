Man dies in hospital after shooting on Brampton street
BRAMPTON, Ont. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting on a residential street in Brampton late Thursday night.
It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Desert Sand Drive near Sandalwood Parkway and Bramalea Road.
The victim was reportedly without vital signs at the scene and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say that a dark-coloured suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area following the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
The victim's name has not been released. (CP24)
