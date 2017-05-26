MetroArtsChallenge: Under the banner of Toronto

We asked Metro readers to display their Toronto pride by offering an update to our city’s flag. It’s clear what you think is wrong with our current emblem: The complete lack of CN Tower imagery, sports-related insignia and any animals whatsoever. We’d be happy to see any of these hoisted in front of city hall.

CHALLENGE WINNER

Eight-year-old Taku took the cake. We loved the idea, the execution, the exuberance, and most of all, the discussion it inspired.Taku's teacher Yuki sent us this legend:

T: CN Tower

O: Rogers Centre with its roof open

R: Fall foliage

O: Maple Leaf

N: Thumbs up for good people in Toronto

T: Moose

O: Baseball

HONOURABLE MENTIONS



Stas Ukhanov took Toronto’s existing blue, red and white banner and updated it with a more recognizable silhouette of city hall and a lofty maple leaf. Fantastic work!