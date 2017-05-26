Five things to do in Toronto this weekend

It’s beginning to feel like summer, Toronto.

This weekend is poised to be the first time the city can kick into full-blown festival mood. Here’s Metro’s guide to what’s going on.

Under the theme TO Canada With Love, the city is letting the public explore more than 150 historic and cultural buildings this Saturday and Sunday. Check out sites like the Aga Khan Museum, Bergeron Centre for Engineering Excellence or the Mackenzie House (which belonged to Toronto’s first mayor) among many others.

Harbourfront Centre will be the meeting place for the largest celebration of Barbadian culture with vibrant music from a rich lineup of DJs and artists, a literacy event, fashion show and kids’ activities. There’ll even be rum tasting sessions. The festival runs Friday through Sunday.

This year’s Kensington Market Pedestrian Sundays series will kick off May 28 with streets shut down to cars and open to outdoor activities between 12 and 7 p.m. Artists, musicians and performers will be on hand to help celebrate the spirit of an independent community.

The folks behind the largest African music festival in North America, AFROFEST, are kicking off this year’s edition with Africa Day at Adelaide Hall this Saturday. It’s a fun way of bringing African Canadians together to celebrate Toronto’s diversity. More AFROFEST events will be held throughout June and July.