Mock trials help refugees plead case for asylum

Biruktawit arrived in Toronto from Ethiopia last October with two little boys, a plea for asylum and no idea how a courtroom worked.

“I had all the facts. I was prepared with my lawyers. But I really didn’t know how to express the fear I had of going back to my country,” she said. (Metro has agreed not to print her last name in order to protect her privacy.)

Like many refugees, Biruktawit had to plead her case for asylum before the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB). She had three months to prepare.

She learned how to express herself at Matthew House’s mock refugee board trial program.

“We simulate more or less exactly what happens at the IRB,” said Helton Achaye, who spearheaded the program’s creation at the Toronto charity in 2012.

To begin, Achaye tapes a laminated printout of Canada’s coat of arms to the wall and hangs a maple leaf to transform the space from a church basement to a crucible where fates are sealed.

“They are symbols of the sobering country that Canada is,” he said. Seeing the space as a seat of authority conditions people to tell the story in a more formal manner.

Achaye would know. A political refugee from Uganda, he faced the IRB himself after his 2011 arrival.

The feelings are “very raw,” he said, adding the anxiety can make a person seem unsure or confused. Worst-case scenario: an application is refused based on performance issues rather than the persecution. For many it’s a pivotal moment.

“If they fail their hearing, they can be deported back to a place of torture or death,” said Anne Woolger, founding director of Matthew House. “It’s vital.”

Peter Showler, a refugee legal scholar and former chairperson of the IRB, said it’s an “excellent” program. In fact, he donated to its establishment.

“Most refugees are frightened and terrified when they go into the hearing room. That’s not a good psychological condition for someone who is about to testify,” he told Metro, adding he would like to see it expand.

With recent grants from the Law Foundation of Ontario and the Toronto Foundation, it is. Woolger said there is potential to partner with large law firms and other non-profits.

The Toronto Foundation chose to support the program because it’s a “shareable idea,” said Julia Howell, vice-president of community engagement, in an email.

She pointed to its track record, crediting its creation by a refugee as a key element of its success.

For Acahaye, the program plays perfectly into Matthew House’s holistic approach.

“It’s like a family,” he said. “We remain a community through and through.”

That might be why, on a recent afternoon months after she and her family had been granted asylum and moved out of the shelter, Biruktawit and her sons visited Matthew House to drop off a thank-you gift: lilies for the garden.

