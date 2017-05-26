Death by numbers: Skyrocketing overdose deaths exceed homicides, car accidents and cycling fatalities

It's scarier than SARS, deadlier than car accidents and if it was called the Turkey Flu, there would be a mass panic underway. The epidemic of opioid addiction and overdose continues to grow.

Ontario has launched a new online tool to visually track up-to-date information on emergency visits and deaths from powerful painkillers. The data show 412 Ontarians fatally overdosed in the first six months of 2016, including 91 in Toronto. In 2015 – the most recent year with detailed data – men accounted for about three-quarters of opioid deaths in Toronto. Fentanyl was responsible for more deaths than any other drug.