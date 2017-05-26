Death by numbers: Skyrocketing overdose deaths exceed homicides, car accidents and cycling fatalities
Replace "opioid epidemic" with "Turkey flu outbreak" and mass panic would ensue.
It's scarier than SARS, deadlier than car accidents and if it was called the Turkey Flu, there would be a mass panic underway. The epidemic of opioid addiction and overdose continues to grow.
Ontario has launched a new online tool to visually track up-to-date information on emergency visits and deaths from powerful painkillers. The data show 412 Ontarians fatally overdosed in the first six months of 2016, including 91 in Toronto. In 2015 – the most recent year with detailed data – men accounted for about three-quarters of opioid deaths in Toronto. Fentanyl was responsible for more deaths than any other drug.
