3 teens stabbed in fight at Ajax, Ont., restaurant

AJAX, Ont. — Police say a fight at an Ajax, Ont., restaurant on Sunday night resulted in three teens being rushed to hospital with stab wounds.
Durham regional police say two groups of teens began an altercation at a sandwich shop and it escalated into a melee outside the restaurant.
They say two 18-year-olds suffered life-threatening injuries when they were stabbed during the fight.
A 19-year-old was treated in hospital and released.
All three are from Ajax.
Investigators say witnesses reported four people — described as 15- to 16-year-old boys — ran from the scene before officers arrived.
