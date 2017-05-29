City plans can't be fully funded with budget freeze, critics say

A dozen of Toronto’s top initiatives could be shelved, delayed or under-funded due to council’s proposed budget freeze.

The initiatives feed into the city’s poverty-reduction strategy, parks plan, childcare growth strategy and the landmark proposal to meet global-warming targets by 2050, among other goals.

But council endorsed a budget freeze last week that could put their rollout at risk.

“People are telling us what their needs are, and we aren’t meeting them,” Coun. Shelley Carroll, a former budget chief, told Metro.

“You cannot keep adopting strategies and then flat-lining your budget,” said Carroll, calling that “Rob Ford’s politics.”

If fully funded, the 12 proposals would require an estimated $66.4 million in additional annual funding in 2018 and would add $578 million in debt, according to a city report.

Keerthana Kamalavasan, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, said that “finalizing the City’s budget is months away” and that the existing approach is “balanced and responsible.”

“Every service we provide is important, but we need to make sure every dollar we spend is spent wisely and in the best interest of the people of Toronto.”

Even after accounting for a budget freeze and property-tax increase limited to inflation, Toronto faces a preliminary $343-million budget gap that will make funding any additional services difficult.

In addition, a majority of council — including the mayor — voted against a motion to exempt affordable housing, shelter services, poverty reduction and the childcare growth strategy from the budget freeze.

Sean Meagher, executive director of community advocacy organization Social Planning Toronto, co-wrote a letter endorsed by 90 community groups that criticized the budget process.

He says the results from the three previous budgets – which he has criticized for their austerity – speak for themselves.

“All the evidence is in,” he said. “You can have the lowest property taxes in the GTA by a country mile, or you can fund the services people need.”

The city report also said another $578 million in debt is needed to fund the Tenants First plan for social-housing repairs and to fund an increase in licensed childcare spaces by 2026.

But City Manager Peter Wallace has warned there is next to no room in the capital budget, as council is up against its self-imposed debt ceiling. Additional room could be made by increasing property taxes, or if council voted to waive its debt-ceiling limits. On top of its $40-billion 10-year capital budget, the city has over $30 billion in unfunded capital projects.

The dozen city plans cited in the staff report include: