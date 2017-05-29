News / Toronto

Giant duck coming to Ontario isn't all it's quacked up to be: opposition Tories

TORONTO — An Ontario government grant of about $120,000 that is going toward a giant rubber duck for Canada 150 celebrations is ruffling some feathers.

The 18.6 metre, 13,600-kilogram yellow duck is being brought to Toronto by the Redpath Waterfront Festival, reportedly at a total cost of $200,000, combining other funding.

It's being billed as a tourist attraction — with particular Instagram and selfie appeal — and will also be taken to other communities in Ontario.

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives say they're unclear on the giant duck's connection to Canada's heritage celebrations and call it a waste of taxpayer money.

Tourism, Culture and Sport Minister Eleanor McMahon says the province has been funding the waterfront festival for the past three years and it does a good job promoting tourism.

She says she cautions against focusing too much on the duck, because she thinks it is much ado about nothing.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...