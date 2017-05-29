Toronto Island businesses face tough decisions after flooding

Toronto Island businesses are seeing their bottom lines fall underwater, and face difficult decisions to determine their future.

Longstanding companies have cut back on seasonal workers due to ongoing flooding that has seen up to half of the Island covered in water. The general public cannot take the ferry to the Island unless they specify they are going to a specific business there.

That exemption hasn’t been enough for the Rectory Café, where co-owner Ken McAuliffe has determined this will be his last year running the restaurant.

“It’s time to move on,” he said, adding he has great memories of the place.

The restaurant’s lease expires this year, and remains open for business until Thanksgiving. The lease will then become available to new owners under the same name.

McAuliffe described his reasons for leaving the business as a “perfect storm,” and said that without the public making trips to the Island, it’s tough for the Rectory to make a profit in such a limited season.

Nine of his 57 staff have already moved on to other jobs.

Water taxis have also been hit hard by Lake Ontario’s record-high water levels.

After a great year for business in 2016, 62-year-old Sid Soer “went all-in” and invested an additional $125,000 of his personal money in his water taxi service The Otter Guys. He took out a second mortgage, a line of credit and maxed out credit cards to purchase seven new boats and buy out a competitor.

“We can’t even pay for the boats right now,” he said, adding they just don’t have the cashflow he expected.

Soer estimates they’re doing just three to five per cent of the business they did a year ago.

“It’s brutal,” he said, adding they’re now offering alternatives to lure in more customers, like boat rides to tour the flooded Island, and trips along the shoreline.

At the Island Café, 29-year-old co-owner Zorah Freeman-McIntyre says things have been difficult.

“It’s been very slow every day,” he told Metro.

They would typically have 150 to 200 customers on a May weekday, but on Monday they sold one breakfast and six muffins by mid-day.

“We’ve had to lay off quite a few staff,” he said.

Their summer staff of 45 has been reduced to eight part-time positions.