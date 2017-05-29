Meet the new King of the Island, the peacock named Eyeball

Sierra Kimpel was delighted to welcome a peacock to her front yard on the Toronto Island.

“It’s wonderful,” she said.

Named “Eyeball” by her twin six-year-old nieces, the rogue bird fled the flooded Centreville Farm, part of the amusement park, where he is unimaginatively named Peacock Number Four.

Ward’s Island has welcomed their new mascot, and the twins consider it their pet. The bird enjoys eating grapes, says Kimpel, and stealing seed meant for ducks.

“We have to tell people not to feed him junk food, like Cheetos,” she said.

Centreville Farm is on the case.

“We are trying to catch him,” said Centreville Amusement Park spokesperson Shawnda Walker, who added that the park’s peacocks have always roamed, although never quite this much.

So far, the farm has struggled to take away the bird’s newfound freedom.

Peacocks are delicate creatures, explains Walker, and Centreville is being cautious. But in a few days they hope to lure him home with a peahen, the not quite as colourful female of the species.

In the meantime, Eyeball can be found on Ward’s Island, hopping from rooftop to rooftop, or sitting under a porch scaring ducks from their food.