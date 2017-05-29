Man, 21, killed in stabbing in downtown Beaverton identified

Durham Region’s homicide detectives have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in downtown Beaverton last week.

Joshua Elliot, 21, was found lying on the roadway at around 10:30 p.m. Friday after investigators responded to a disturbance call near Dundas St. and Mara Rd.

He was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A second man, 35, was also stabbed but his injuries were non-life threatening.

Elliot’s death is the Durham Region’s sixth homicide.

Police are looking for information on any possible suspects. Investigators are asking anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact the Major Crime — Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520.