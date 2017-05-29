Toronto stock index flat as U.S. markets take day off for holiday; loonie up

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was little changed in late-morning trading as U.S. stock markets took the day off for the Memorial Day holiday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.59 points to 15,418.52, after 90 minutes of trading.

Among the market's big names, only Bombardier and Husky Energy made significant gains — offset by declines in resource stocks and BlackBerry, which hit a 2017 high last week.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.45 cents US, up from an average price of 74.32 cents US Friday.

The July crude contract was up 33 cents at US$50.13 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 10 cent at US$3.21 per mmBTU.