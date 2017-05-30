Going public: A look at some of the biggest Canadian IPOs by value since 2000

TORONTO — Rarely has an IPO drawn as much political attention as Kinder Morgan's for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Projected to be worth $1.75 billion as of last week, it's also one of the most valuable share offerings since Manulife Financial went public for $2.49 billion in 1999.

Here's a look back at some of the biggest IPOs in Canada since 2000:

Sun Life Financial: $1.8 billion in 2000. Soon after Manulife's blockbuster IPO, Sun Life Financial raised $1.8 billion from its own share offering. The insurance company listed on the Toronto market in March 2000, one of a wave of so-called demutualizations by insurers in 1999 and 2000. Other insurers that went public around that time include Clarica, which Sun Life took over in 2001, and Canada Life Financial, which was purchased by Great-West Lifeco in 2003. The stock debuted below $14 and rose to more than $55 by 2007. In early trading Tuesday, it was at $44.33.

Hydro One: $1.66 billion in 2015. The Hydro One IPO, another politically charged stock offering, was part of the Ontario government's plan to raise money to fund transit and infrastructure projects. The partial sale of the utility also triggered concerns from critics who said it would push the province further into debt and result in higher electricity prices. It debuted at $21.50 and in early trading Tuesday it was at $23.38.

PrairieSky: $1.46 billion in 2014. Calgary-based energy giant Encana Corp. raised $1.46 billion in a spring 2014 IPO when it spun off 40 per cent of its PrairieSky Royalty subsidiary, which pays dividends based on its rights to oil and gas exploration areas in Alberta. After debuting on the open market at $37 in May and hitting a peak of $42.39 in July 2014, PrairieSky was trading early Tuesday at $30.21.

Athabasca Oil: $1.35 billion in 2010. Founded in 2006, the energy company is focused on the development of oil assets in northern Alberta. In 2014, Athabasca Oil completed the sale of its Dover project to PetroChina for $1.18 billion. After debuting around $15, the stock fell to $10 within six weeks. Their stock has been below $2 since January, trading at $1.27 early Tuesday.