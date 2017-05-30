Blue Jays beer tosser pleads guilty to mischief

Ken Pagan, caught on video throwing a beer can on the Rogers Centre field during a Blue Jays playoffs game in October, has pleaded guilty to a charge of mischief under $5,000.

Dressed in a white dress shirt with a plaid tie and black dress pants, Pagan sat with a woman in a front-row bench in the courtroom at Old City Hall on Tuesday, his parents sitting behind him. Pagan, stone-faced, occasionally glanced around at the rest of the observers until he was called up to make his plea.

“Guilty,” he said in a barely audible whisper.

Pagan shot to notoriety in October 2016, when a beer can was tossed on to the Rogers Centre field during the seventh inning of a tense Blue Jays-Orioles American League wildcard game that Toronto eventually won. It narrowly missed Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim.

Police released a photo of the suspect the next day. Pagan turned himself in to Toronto police shortly after.

The incident drew widespread condemnation from everyone from Mayor John Tory to author Stephen King.

The Blue Jays didn’t serve beer in cans at the Rogers Centre for the rest of the post-season as a result.