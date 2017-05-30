Now is the time to clean up Lake Ontario's shoreline, say activists

It’s high time to clean up Lake Ontario’s dirty shoreline.

That’s according to environmentalists who have witnessed the effects of the lake’s record-high water levels.

Rochelle Archibald, executive director of A Greener Future, says the amount of shoreline debris she’s seen has “doubled, at least” since last year.

“This year there’s more foam and plastic,” she told Metro. “It’s stuff that’s been in the lake for a while, and now it’s washed up” because of the high water, she explained. That’s why it’s urgent to collect the trash before the lake sucks it back in when water levels eventually go down.

Archibald is doing her part through the annual Love Your Lake program. Under its banner, volunteers carry out 100 Lake Ontario cleanups from Niagara-on-the-Lake to Kingston. Last year her group picked up more than 380,000 pieces of litter, and this year she hopes to gather more.

Susan Debreceni, an outreach specialist with the Vancouver Aquarium, co-ordinates the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup with World Wildlife Fund Canada.

She says that how we treat our lakes and watersheds is increasingly top of mind.

“Now with the higher water levels, the litter is breaching the sidewalk areas. So it’s catching everyone’s attention who normally wouldn’t notice what’s out there,” she said.

The lake junk includes everything from water bottles and bottle caps to buoys from boats, Archibald said. While picking up the debris is more urgent than ever, the high water has also made it more difficult.

“Some locations we’ve had to skip because they’re too dangerous,” she explained. All of the Oakville cleanups were cancelled, and the scheduled Toronto Island cleanup has been postponed to August.

The group is evaluating the safety of sites on a case-by-case basis and is staying in touch with the city’s parks department.

Even though some sites aren’t available, Archibald says the organization could use plenty more volunteers for the sites they’re still cleaning.