Police revive woman, 23, after suspected fentanyl overdose in Oshawa, Ont.
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say a woman is alive after a officers administered an antidote to reverse a suspected fentanyl overdose.
Durham regional police say they were called to assist paramedics at an Oshawa, Ont., apartment last Friday evening and found a woman without vital signs.
They say officers quickly administered naloxone spray and CPR and were able to revive the 23-year-old.
Police say the woman was taken to hospital.
Investigators say they believe she had consumed fentanyl, a synthetic opioid prescribed for patients with chronic pain.
About 2,000 people died from opioid overdoses across Canada in 2015.
