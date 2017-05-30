Scotiabank boosts second quarter profit by 30 per cent to $2.06 billion
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) had $2.06 billion of net income in the second quarter, up 30 per cent from a year ago.
The earnings amounted to $1.62 per share, compared with $1.23 or $1.58 billion during the second quarter of 2016.
The bank had $6.58 billion of revenue during the three-month period ended April 30, compared with $6.59 billion a year ago.
Follow @alexposadzki on Twitter.
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto