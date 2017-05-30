Toronto police seek ‘MLB Robber’ and ‘Crosstown Bandit’ in bank robberies

Toronto police are asking for help from the public to find three bank robbers, including two they’ve dubbed the “MLB Robber” and “Crosstown Bandit.”

Police released three images Tuesday from security footage of the suspects, who are responsible for seven different robberies between them.

One suspect is wanted for four robberies. He was nicknamed the “MLB Bank Robber” by police after they noticed he wore a cap with a different baseball team logo on it at the scene of every crime.

He robbed a BMO in Hamilton on Jan. 30, before he came to Toronto and robbed three more banks on Feb. 4, 13, and 25, all near the downtown Yonge St. core.

He is described as 35-45, six feet to 6-feet-2, with a thin moustache.

The first bank robbery by the suspect nicknamed “the Crosstown Bandit” by police was on Nov. 17, 2016, at a Scotiabank on Eglinton Ave. E. and Laird Dr.

He followed it up by robbing a nearby TD Bank on Vanderhoof Ave., near Laird Dr. and Wicksteed Ave. on Dec. 1.

The man is described as between 5-feet-9 to six feet with a medium build.

A number of businesses on that stretch of Eglinton have the word “Crosstown” in their name.

The last suspect is responsible for a robbery on March 12 at a TD Bank on the Danforth.

“The suspect is described as male, brown, 20 years to 25 years, 5-foot-8, wearing dark brown glasses,” Staff Inspector Mike Earl said.

He added that the suspect fled towards the Woodbine subway.

All three men gave a note to the teller that indicated they were armed and demanding cash. Malcolm Childers, from the Canadian Bankers Association, said even if weapons were not visible, the robberies were still “very traumatic and violent event(s)” for the employees.

Police wouldn’t reveal how much money was lost in these robberies.

“We don’t talk about money because we want to keep it as a victim crime,” Earl said. “It is victimization here, it’s not about the money.”