Toronto woman, 19, allegedly forced woman, 39, to work in sex trade

TORONTO — A 19-year-old Toronto woman is facing human trafficking-related charges after allegedly coercing a 39-year-old woman to work in the sex trade.

Police say the older woman met the teen in the Hamilton area in 2016 and was allegedly recruited into working as a paid escort so she could make money to repay a debt she owed to the 19-year-old.

They allege the 19-year-old took photographs of the woman in various stages of undress, and posted advertisements on the backpage.com website.

It's alleged the older woman was put to work in various hotels in Toronto and Hamilton as an escort, and was assaulted, threatened, and forced to provide sexual services until she escaped last Thursday and contacted police.

The 19-year-old woman was arrested on Monday and faces 10 counts, including trafficking in persons by recruiting, procuring, assault, overcoming resistance by choking, and extortion.