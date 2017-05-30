Local Toronto writers announce new west end newspaper

Given the state of the media industry, it’s rare to hear about a brand-new local newspaper. But that didn’t faze writer and Rheostatics frontman Dave Bidini, who unveiled the West End Phoenix on Tuesday. The paper with a staff of five will work out of the Gladstone Hotel and start publishing in October. Covering an area from the Annex to High Park and St. Clair to the lake, the monthly publication hopes to focus on storytelling and already has support from the likes of Margaret Atwood. We spoke with Bidini about his new project and what he hopes to achieve.

How did you first get this idea?

I was in Yellowknife working for the Yellowknifer in the North West Territories for a summer, and I was reminded of the vitality of local news. When you get to smaller places it can be a real unifying force, and I wondered about applying that to our neighbourhoods.

Every publication has its own values and identity. What is the West End Phoenix?

I think it’s a great opportunity to be inclusive of all the voices that exist in our neighbourhood, especially some of the more marginal voices and stories that don’t yet have a place in traditional media. There’s an opportunity to create new space for new voices.

Aesthetically, I almost see the paper reflecting the experience that one has when you take a right turn instead of a left turn, and you find yourself in an alleyway you’ve never been before. You see your neighbourhood in a way you haven’t seen it before.

How do you make this work financially, where others have failed?