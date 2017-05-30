Woman seriously injured after falling, becoming trapped between buildings
Police said the woman fell while trying to cross between two buildings. Fire crews rescued her and she was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A woman who was rescued after becoming trapped between two buildings when she fell off a roof Monday night suffered serious injuries, police say.
Fire crews were called to the area of Bathurst and College Sts. at around 9:12 p.m. about a person trapped between the buildings.
Crews were able to rescue the woman, who became trapped after falling from the roof of a three-storey building, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.
The woman, who paramedics said is in her 20s, was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Douglas-Cook said the woman fell while attempting to cross between the two buildings by walking over plastic sheeting that was stretched over the three-foot gap.
Police said a second person also became trapped while trying to rescue the woman, who was a friend. The second person didn’t sustain any injuries, Douglas-Cook said.
The eastbound lane of College St. at Bathurst has been reopened after a closure during the rescue.
