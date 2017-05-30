Woman seriously injured after falling, becoming trapped between buildings

A woman who was rescued after becoming trapped between two buildings when she fell off a roof Monday night suffered serious injuries, police say.

Fire crews were called to the area of Bathurst and College Sts. at around 9:12 p.m. about a person trapped between the buildings.

Crews were able to rescue the woman, who became trapped after falling from the roof of a three-storey building, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

The woman, who paramedics said is in her 20s, was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Douglas-Cook said the woman fell while attempting to cross between the two buildings by walking over plastic sheeting that was stretched over the three-foot gap.

Police said a second person also became trapped while trying to rescue the woman, who was a friend. The second person didn’t sustain any injuries, Douglas-Cook said.