Writer and musician Dave Bidini to launch Toronto community newspaper

TORONTO — Extra, extra: Dave Bidini is getting into the newspaper business.

The writer and musician of Rheostatics and Bidiniband fame will serve as publisher of the West End Phoenix, a monthly broadsheet community newspaper for Toronto's west end.

The new home-delivered paper will be a non-profit, ad-free and patron-supported venture, featuring contributions from the likes of paper artist Kalpna Patel, writer Michael Healey, journalist Eman Bare, illustrator Jeff Lemire, musician Odario Williams of Grand Analog, photographer Barbara Davidson and novelist Claudia Dey.

A subscription costs $56.50.

CanLit legend Margaret Atwood and filmmaker Jennifer Baichwal are among the board and advisory council members for the West End Phoenix.

The first issue is slated to be published in October.

"I believe that our diverse and wild neighbourhood has the appetite for long-form writing, rich photography and beautiful newsprint, and for the Pet of the Month and some fine comics at the back of the paper, too," Bidini said in a statement.