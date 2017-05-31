Photos: What to look forward to inside brand new Albion Library

There are few things that bookish Torontonians like more than a new public library.

Albion branch by Kipling and Finch will re-open to the public on Monday. We spoke to the Toronto Public Library about new features you can expect from the $15 million, 25,000 square foot space.

Albion is a district library, which means it features programming for a variety of ages and groups. That includes a KidsStop early literacy centre, a Discovery Zone for kids six to 12, and a youth hub with homework help and even DJ equipment.

The mural in the lobby, called The Long Passage Towards Night, features 64 photographs. “It’s very light and ethereal and airy,” says Susan Martin, a divisional support manager at the Toronto Public Library.

Have you ever wanted your own reading garden? This library is the next best thing. There will be three indoor reading garden spaces with different themes. “You can enjoy the garden from within the library,” explains Martin.

There will be a Digital Innovation Hub, the fifth in the library system. If any residents would like to use 3D printers, virtual reality sets, or learn about coding with Raspberry Pi and Arduino sets, it’s all there.