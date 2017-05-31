News / Toronto

Big boat sailing from Toronto to Victoria

The 23,000 trek is a signature project part of the country's 150th anniversary celbrations.

Geoff Green, expedition leader and founder.



Geoff Green is leading a 23,000 km sailing expedition from Toronto to Victoria through the northwest passage starting June 1. The project is part of Canada 150 celebrations, and is being touted as a journey of reconciliation, education, science and adventure that aims to foster understanding of the country’s past while exploring its future. Participants in the voyage include newcomers to Canada, Indigenous elders, scientists, youth ambassadors and artists.  

