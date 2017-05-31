Falling oil prices drive down Toronto stock market, Canadian dollar slips

TORONTO — The Toronto stock market's benchmark index was down in morning trading today amid falling oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 44.65 points to 15,327.70 after 90 minutes of trading.

The TSX energy subindex had one of the biggest declines, as the July crude contract dropped $1.68 to US$47.98 per barrel.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 21.34 points to 21,008.13, the S&P 500 index shed 2.58 points to 2,410.33 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 11.06 points to 6,192.13.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.07 cents US, down from Tuesday's average price of 74.24 cents US.