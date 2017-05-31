Feds still committed to Paris Accord, Environment Minister McKenna says
TORONTO — Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the Canadian government remains committed to the Paris Accord amid concerns that the U.S. will walk away from the landmark global climate agreement.
McKenna says she wouldn't speculate on President Donald Trump's decision but added that there are economic opportunities that come with the agreement in addition to long-term benefits for the environment.
She says no one government can stop the momentum towards tackling climate change, adding that Canada will continue "marching on."
Earlier today, Trump tweeted that he would be announcing his decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days, and a White House official said he is expected to pull the U.S. out of the agreement.
Such a decision is bound to frustrate allies that have spent years negotiating the deal in an effort to reduce carbon emissions.
