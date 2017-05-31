Glass falls off Trump Tower, closing stretch of Adelaide St. W.
Swing stage of a crew of window washers was blown into the side of the building while they were mid-air, creating a rain of glass.
A stretch of Adelaide St. W. has been closed in both directions after a gust of wind caught a swing stage that a crew of window washers were perched on, pushing it into the Trump Tower building and sending glass down below.
Police responded to reports of falling glass around 1 p.m., Wednesday and immediately closed the road between Bay St. and University Ave.
There have been no reports of pedestrian injuries, police said. They don’t have a timeline on when the road will be opened.
Toronto Fire responded to ensure the window washers made it to safety. Police said one of the window washers suffered a minor injury to their hand.
Police said the person who called in to report the falling glass estimated the swing stage to be about 36 floors high when the accident happened.
