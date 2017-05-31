Glass falls off Trump Tower, closing stretch of Adelaide St. W.

A stretch of Adelaide St. W. has been closed in both directions after a gust of wind caught a swing stage that a crew of window washers were perched on, pushing it into the Trump Tower building and sending glass down below.

Police responded to reports of falling glass around 1 p.m., Wednesday and immediately closed the road between Bay St. and University Ave.

There have been no reports of pedestrian injuries, police said. They don’t have a timeline on when the road will be opened.

Toronto Fire responded to ensure the window washers made it to safety. Police said one of the window washers suffered a minor injury to their hand.