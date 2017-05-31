Toronto Island remains closed until at least July 31, city says

The severe restrictions on travel to Toronto Island, normally one of the city’s top summertime destinations, have been extended until at least July 31.

The city’s decision, announced Wednesday, reflects the fact that more than 40 per cent of the island remains flooded. More than 300 permits have now been affected, as well as weddings, trips by community groups and 350 summer campers, according to the city.

It’s also yet another blow to island businesses, which rely on a limited summer season and will now likely see little foot traffic on the typically lucrative Canada Day.

But Shawnda Walker, spokeswoman for Centreville Amusement Park, remains optimistic in the face of the unprecedented challenge.

“We would be absolutely shocked if Centreville is still closed at the end of July,” she told Metro, explaining that the amusement park’s patch of the island is in better shape than most, but they’re going “week-to-week.”

News of the island’s continued closure follows a positive report projecting Lake Ontario water levels.

The analysis by the International Lake Ontario–St. Lawrence River Board (ICJ) showed the lake could return to pre-flooding levels by mid-to-late June.

But the optimistic projections are based on median scenarios and historic data. The worst-case scenario — a repeat of the previous record rainfall from 1952 — could mean the lake doesn’t return to pre-flooding levels until mid-August.

In addition to the Island, all of Toronto’s 11 beaches have significant water coverage, according to the city.

Much of the recovery along the shoreline will rely on the ICJ.

Gail Faveri, the Canadian secretary for the ICJ, explained that while Lake Ontario is at record highs, the commission is responding by releasing a nearly unprecedented amount of water into the St. Lawrence.

“We are releasing an awful lot of water right now,” she said, describing a battle between nature and engineering.

The commission is releasing the maximum of 10,200 cubic metres of water per second. It has only done this twice before, in 1993 and 1998. Releasing any more would make it unsafe for boats, added Faveri.