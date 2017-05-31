Man in hospital with serious injuries after stabbing
Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other, and that there is no risk to public safety.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed on Vaughan Rd. near St. Clair Ave.
Paramedics responded to the scene at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday to find the man suffering from injuries that they described as “potentially life-threatening.”
Police said the attack was targeted, not random, and that the victim and suspect knew each other.
Police confirmed around that despite serious injuries, the man is in stable condition in hospital.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto