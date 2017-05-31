Photos: High Park Zoo needs your help picking a trio of names for the capybabies
Until June 19, you can vote for your favourite names on HighParkZoo.ca.
Toronto’s famous fugitive capybaras, Bonnie and Clyde, welcomed three capybabies back in March. The city’s most beloved brood of rodents has been running around nameless ever since.
The High Park Zoo has now released a shortlist – 10 trios of names – on highparkzoo.ca. Online voting is open until June 19.
After careful consideration, Metro is officially endorsing Lucky, Dusty and Ned.
Not only do these monikers hold up well individually, they’ll also be easy for search parties to shout through the streets of Toronto in the event that these three furry water piglets abscond from the zoo in the future, following in the (webbed) footsteps of their parents.
Here are the names to choose from:
- Jesse, Billy, Nelly
- Ronnie, Westley, Parker
- Lucky, Dusty, Ned
- Pichu, Nacho, Rio
- Howie, Colby, Grenny
- Mocha, Chino, Latte
- Alex, Geddy, Neil
- Babyface, Floyd, Dillinger
- Peanut, Butter, Jam
- Snap, Crackle, Pop
