Photos: High Park Zoo needs your help picking a trio of names for the capybabies

Toronto’s famous fugitive capybaras, Bonnie and Clyde, welcomed three capybabies back in March. The city’s most beloved brood of rodents has been running around nameless ever since.

Not only do these monikers hold up well individually, they’ll also be easy for search parties to shout through the streets of Toronto in the event that these three furry water piglets abscond from the zoo in the future, following in the (webbed) footsteps of their parents.