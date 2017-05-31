New award for Indigenous writers gains momentum

When freelance writer Alicia Elliott heard the recent controversy over the so-called appropriation prize, she could not believe how insensitive the media and news industry had become.

“It just shows the disconnect between people who experience their culture being appropriated and people who do not,” said Elliott, a member of the Haudenosaunee First Nation and 2017 National Magazine Award winner.

“It’s very easy when you’re not experiencing the pain of the situation or ongoing effects of colonialism or racism to say, ‘well, it’s not that big of a deal.’ You don’t feel it, you don’t see it, because you don’t have to.”

The appropriation prize debate has set in motion a chain of events all over the country, one of which is a Toronto lawyer’s effort to help fund the Emerging Indigenous Voices Award.

The campaign is currently looking to become a permanent endeavour, having raised nearly $100,000 in less than two weeks. CBC personality Shelagh Rogers and Indigenous writers Kateri Akiwenzie-Damm and Richard Van Camp will act as jurors for the inaugural awards, and the Indigenous Literary Studies Association has been brought on board to help manage the process.

“There really has been a long history in Canada of Indigenous people having difficulty to get published,” said the association’s president Deanna Reder, a Cree-Metis who teaches First Nations Studies and English at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia.

“As a researcher I keep finding rich literature of Indigenous writers from many years ago but it’s never seen the light of day. This award is very encouraging for young writers to get published.”

For Elliott and other young Indigenous writers, this initiative would also be an opportunity to find mentors who can assist in navigating the writing and news business.

“Applying for grants, sending your work out to literary journals, those are the kind of things other people can get help with but we don’t,” she said.

How to support: