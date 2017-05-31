Student stabbed at Mississauga, Ont., high school: police
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say a student is in hospital after being stabbed at a school in Mississauga, Ont.
Peel regional police say the male student was stabbed on school property at St. Francis Xavier Secondary School.
They say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was first taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Toronto.
Investigators say two young people have been arrested and they're looking for a third.
