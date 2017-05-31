Two pedestrians in critical conditon after being struck by motorist
Two teenage girls are in critical condition after they were struck by a motorist Wednesday morning.
According to Toronto police, the two were hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Bayview Ave. and McKee Ave.
Both victims were breathing, however one of them was unconscious when first responders arrived.
The intersection is closed in all directions while police investigate.
