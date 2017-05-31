Toronto Uber driver charged with sex assault: police

TORONTO — A Toronto Uber driver is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a teen in a vehicle he was driving for the ride-hailing service.

Toronto police say the alleged incident took place in January when a 15-year-old girl took an Uber ride from a bus station in the city's downtown core.

Police allege she was sexually assaulted before being dropped off at her destination.

The 41-year-old driver is charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference.