Watchdog says Ontario budgets likely won't be balanced after this year

TORONTO — Ontario's budget watchdog says the province's budget will steadily deteriorate into deficit after this fiscal year.

The Liberal government delivered a balanced budget this year, and projects it will stay in the black for at least the next two years.

But the financial accountability officer says in a report today that staying in balance will likely require additional fiscal measures.

The report says this year there is strong tax revenue — such as income tax and land transfer tax due to a hot housing market — and there is one-time revenue, such as from the partial sale of Hydro One.

But after this year, the financial accountability officer is projecting more moderate growth and higher expenses, leading to deficits.