Campaign calls for Canadians to pick up more Indigenous reads

Canadians are being encouraged to read more works written on and by Indigenous people.

A month-long national campaign that starts Thursday is an attempt to raise the profile of Indigenous authors, in light of the recent controversy over cultural appropriation and at a time when much focus is on Canada 150 celebrations.

“We’ve heard of the Canada Reads series, but we’re looking at this as what Canada should read,” said Russell Diabo, Indigenous activist and spokesperson for Defenders of the Land – a network of Indigenous communities that has collaborated with members of Idle No More to launch the campaign.

Under the theme Canada Reads: The Unsettling Canada Edition, the campaign is a spin of the popular annual book contest, which Diabo said doesn’t give much room to non-fictional work by Indigenous writers.

Throughout the month, the campaign will be distributing materials from Arthur Manuel’s book Unsettling Canada: A National Wake-up Call. The famous Indigenous author and political activist died last January, but his work is recognized for exposing anti-colonial struggles and challenging Canadian policies toward Indigenous people.

Other important documents recommended by the campaign include the 94 Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report, as well as the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.

While there will be various events organized throughout the month all over the country, the campaign will culminate in what’s being described as Canada Day of Action, a July 1 anti-Canada 150 gathering to reiterate Indigenous people’s courage and self-determination.

“The problem is that Canadians just want to skip over, moving on, talking about reconciliation without addressing the truth,” said Diabo. “Truth is important and it’s only through reading and understanding our people’s works that we can get to it.”

Suggested readings by the campaign: