Ontario nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleads guilty to murdering eight seniors

WOODSTOCK—A former nurse has pleaded guilty to murdering eight residents of long-term care facilities in southwestern Ontario over the past decade.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, also pleaded guilty to attempting to kill four other people, and to two charges of aggravated assault, at the Woodstock courthouse on Thursday.

Wettlaufer sat completely still and stared straight ahead as court was told she said she had felt “overwhelmingly angry” about the direction of her career and life.

Family members sobbed softly as Wettlaufer responded “guilty” as the names of each of the victims was read into court.

Justice Bruce Thomas of Superior Court asked if she was admitting to fatally injecting her victims with insulin for no medical reason.

“Yes, your honour,” she replied.

Wettlaufer, whose 10-year marriage ended in 2007, told the court that she was not intoxicated by drugs or alcohol at the time of all the incidents.

The police investigation into Wettlaufer began last September after Toronto police became aware of information she had given to a psychiatric hospital in Toronto that caused them concern.

Wettlaufer has agreed that, in the eight first-degree murder and four attempted murder charges, she intended to kill all victims by injecting insulin.

Court heard she felt “anger and pressure” building inside her regarding her third victim, Second World War veteran James Silcox.

Silcox, 84, who had been married for more than 60 years, was “often confused” and frequently made inappropriate comments at Caressant Care, according to nurses who cared for him.

It’s expected to take two hours for Crown attorneys to read the 56-page agreed statement of fact into court.

The statement notes that 11 of the victims were residents of a nursing home in London, with one in Paris and another in her private residence.

While working at the home in London, she often worked nights and had easy access to insulin.

Wettlaufer studied nursing for three years, including courses pallitative and senior care.

Autopsies were only performed on two of the victims. The rest were cremated.

After the agreed statement of facts is read into court, her 2 hour 35 minute taped confession will be played.

Convictions for first degree murder carry an automatic life sentence, with no parole eligibility for 25 years.

In October, Wettlaufer was charged in the deaths of eight residents at nursing homes in Woodstock and London. In those cases, police alleged Wettlaufer used drugs to kill the seniors while she worked at the facilities between 2007 and 2014.

The murder victims have been identified as Silcox, Maurice Granat, 84, Gladys Millard, 87, Helen Matheson, 95, Mary Zurawinski, 96, Helen Young, 90, Maureen Pickering, 79, and Arpad Horvath, 75.

In January, Wettlaufer faced six additional charges related to seniors in her care. Court documents allege Wettlaufer injected those six alleged victims with insulin.

The attempted murder victims have been identified as Wayne Hedges, 57, Michael Priddle, 63, Sandra Towler, 77, and Beverly Bertram, 68. Wettlaufer is also charged with aggravated assault against 87-year-old Clotilde Adriano and 90-year-old Albina Demedeiros.

Redacted court documents released in March — which were filed by police in an application to obtain records — have indicated Wettlaufer was fired in 2014 from a nursing home in Woodstock, where some of her alleged victims lived, after an incident in which she allegedly incorrectly medicated and over-medicated a resident who “experienced distress” as a result.

In a letter of termination cited in the documents, the Caressant Care nursing home said the alleged incident was part of a “pattern of behaviours that are placing residents at risk.”

The home’s director of nursing also told police Wettlaufer was dismissed for how she handled insulin, the documents show.