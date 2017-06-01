Former officers suing Ontario police service alleging gender-based discrimination
TORONTO — Former officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service have filed a proposed class action lawsuit against their former employer alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and harassment.
The statement of claim filed against the police services board and police services association features accounts from two women who worked for the service between 1989 and the present day.
The accounts involve allegations of verbal and physical bullying, sexual assault and career sabotage.
None of the allegations have been tested in court.
The suit is seeking more than $160 million in damages for potential class members and their families.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service did not immediately respond to request for comment.
