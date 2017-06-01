Hamilton road voted worst in Ontario for 2017 in CAA survey

TORONTO — The Canadian Automobile Association says Burlington Street East in Hamilton has won the dubious distinction of being voted Ontario's worst road for 2017.

The CAA says second and third place spots on the annual list went to Dufferin Street in Toronto and Lorne Street in Sudbury, Ont.

It says Burlington Street East has risen progressively higher on the top 10 list since it first appeared on the CAA Worst Roads list in 2009.

Dufferin Street has made nine appearances on the provincial top 10 list since the campaign's inception more than a decade ago.

More than 3,000 roads were nominated from across the province this year.

Raymond Chan of CAA South Central Ontario says they look forward to discussing the results of this year's list with elected officials and municipal staff from across the province in the coming months.

---

Ontario's Top 10 Worst Roads for 2017

1. Burlington Street East (Hamilton)

2. Dufferin Street (Toronto)

3. Lorne Street (Sudbury)

4. Maley Drive (Sudbury)

5. Queenston Street (St. Catharines)

6. Algonquin Boulevard West (Timmins)

7. Hunt Club Road (Ottawa)

8. TIE – Carling Avenue (Ottawa) AND Duckworth Street (Barrie)

9. TIE – Algonquin Boulevard East (Timmins) AND Yonge Street (Toronto)

10. County Road 49 (Prince Edward County)

Worst Roads by Region

Central – Duckworth (Barrie)

Eastern – County Road 49 (Prince Edward County)

Halton-Peel-York-Durham – Highway 7 (Markham)

Niagara – Queenston Street (St. Catharines)

North - Lorne Street (Sudbury)

South West – Plank Road (Sarnia)