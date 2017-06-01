Man charged after cinderblocks thrown from Toronto area overpasses

A 32-year-old man has been charged after cinderblocks were thrown from overpasses into moving traffic.

According to police, a cinderblock wrapped in a bag was hurled from the Progress Ave. overpass in Scarborough Sunday night. The heavy cement block crashed through the roof of a vehicle that was passing below.

Two similar incidents occurred on Wednesday evening: a block was tossed from Highway 401 onto Yonge St and another was thrown from the Warden Ave. overpass onto the 401.

Nobody was reported injured in either incident.

Police say a tip from the public led them to arresting the suspect, who is from Pickering.