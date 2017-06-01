News / Toronto

Man charged after cinderblocks thrown from Toronto area overpasses

Police say nobody was hurt after cement blocks hurled from at least three Highway 401 overpasses.

A 32-year-old Pickering manhas been charged after cinderblocks were thrown from at least three overpasses in the Toronto area. Nobody was injured in either incident.

A 32-year-old man has been charged after cinderblocks were thrown from overpasses into moving traffic.

According to police, a cinderblock wrapped in a bag was hurled from the Progress Ave. overpass in Scarborough Sunday night. The heavy cement block crashed through the roof of a vehicle that was passing below.

Two similar incidents occurred on Wednesday evening: a block was tossed from Highway 401 onto Yonge St and another was thrown from the Warden Ave. overpass onto the 401.

Nobody was reported injured in either incident.

Police say a tip from the public led them to arresting the suspect, who is from Pickering.

The man has been charged with three counts of mischief endangering life. He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall in Toronto Thursday morning.

