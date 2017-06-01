No dice for Newmarket-Aurora PCs' appeal of nomination contest

The Progressive Conservatives have rejected an appeal by party activists concerned about apparent voting irregularities in the Newmarket-Aurora nomination contest.

In a May 26 email to Derek Murray, the local Tory riding association president, PC executive director Bob Stanley said there are no grounds to overturn the election won by Charity McGrath Di Paolo.

“The provincial nominations committee has reviewed the request … and … determined that the request does not raise a question that merits a hearing,” wrote Stanley.

It appears the rejection hung on a technicality.

“The request as filed did not meet the requirements … of the party constitution, which provides that protests can be submitted either by a nomination contestant or by 10 members living in the riding,” he continued.

McGrath Di Paolo beat Tom Vegh and Bill Hogg in the April 8 nomination, which is one of several Tory races mired in controversy.

The Newmarket-Aurora riding association executive alleged that supporters of Vegh and Hogg were physically blocked from speaking with Tories bussed in for the nomination meeting to vote for her.

PC party president Rick Dykstra defended the decision to reject the activists’ appeal, emphasizing McGrath Di Paolo was not at fault.

“It’s against the party’s rules to sign up members against their will,” said Dykstra.

Murray, for his part, noted that a second appeal will be heard Saturday at a PC executive meeting.

“I don’t think we’re going to win this thing. They’re going to ignore us. We may have to take this to court,” the long-time riding association president said Thursday.

“I’m very disappointed that our party is playing these games,” he said.

After shenanigans in other ridings, Tory Leader Patrick Brown hired private-sector auditors PwC to oversee candidate-nominating elections.

But that has not quelled concerns from grassroots activists.

Similar appeals of nominations have been launched in Ottawa West-Nepean, where there were allegations of ballot-stuffing, and in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas.

In Ottawa, runner-up Jeremy Roberts, who lost to Karma Macgregor by 15 votes on May 6, is appealing because there were 28 more ballots in the boxes than had registered to vote.

Senior Conservatives concede there were problems there, but insist a do-over is unlikely because of the precedent it would set.

Riding association president Emma McLennan has written to Brown, Dykstra, Stanley, and the rest of the party brass, urging them to back the appeal.

“Since the meeting, dozens of suspicious memberships have been discovered. Given these facts, I have to question why this vote has not already been nullified and a date announced for a new nomination meeting?” wrote McLennan.

“You have a very important decision to make at your executive meeting this Saturday …You will be voting on the appeal filed by Jeremy Roberts following a rigged nomination meeting in Ottawa West-Nepean on May 6,” she continued.

“You have been fully informed about the facts of this meeting, so I won’t repeat them here. Let’s just say that the facts about voter fraud and membership violations are irrefutable.”

In Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, supporters of Vikram Singh, who lost the May 7 nomination to Ben Levitt, are filing legal documents with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, alleging “gross irregularities and voter fraud.”

Those allegations have not been proven in court.