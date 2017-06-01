Toronto stock index rises in broad-based advance, Canadian dollar up

Toronto's main stock index is up moderately this morning in a broad-based advance.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index gained 80.53 points to 15,430.44, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 21.40 points to 21,030.05. The S&P 500 index added 3.39 points to 2,415.19, and the Nasdaq composite index was up 6.06 points to 6,204.58.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.18 cents US, up from Wednesday's average price of 74.07 cents US.

The July crude contract was up 30 cents at US$48.62 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$3.00 per mmBTU.