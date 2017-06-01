TTC updates practices after civil liberties organization pitches predominantly-Arabic ad

The TTC is relaxing its guidelines on non-English ads after a mostly Arabic ad was called in for further review.

The ad, created by the Canadian Journalists for Free Expression (CJFE), depicts section 2b of the Charter, enshrining the right to freedom of expression, written in Arabic.

The advocacy group tweeted Wednesday that the ad had been “spiked.” Kevin Metcalf, communications coordinator with the civil liberties organization, told Metro the TTC asked for the ad to include at least 50 per cent English content.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross stressed the particular language was not the issue, and the ad was not rejected, it was subjected to further review over concerns most transit riders wouldn’t be able to read it.

The transit agency has no formal language policy, but does have a set of practices, Ross said.

Though the TTC has allowed ads in other languages, there have been times the marketer was asked to add more English, he said. Later on Thursday he told Metro that will no longer be the case.

The CJFE is applauding the TTC’s speedy decision on both their case and future instances. Though Metcalf said, “It should be a foregone conclusion that public ad space on transit is available to all.”

He added non-English ads are important in a demographically diverse country, and transit stations, in particular, give marketers a chance to reach target audiences.

The TTC ad review process doesn’t judge the products or services, the creative approach or the potential audience, Ross said, but it does block ads that violate the human rights code, advocate hate, or denigrate public transit.

The CJFE campaign, launching June 12 in TTC vehicles, promotes democratic principles in the face of rising hate speech.

It’s modeled after a similar one launched by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), that includes a sign in New York’s Times Square showing the First Amendment written in Arabic.