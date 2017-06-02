Black Graduation Celebration a new way of inspiring young generations

There will be a different type of graduation at the University of Toronto this June.

No degrees to be handed out, no special scholarships to be announced, and certainly no celebrities to deliver commencement speeches.

But the inaugural Black Graduation Celebration will carry a strong meaning for Black students in the city and the country – who are still a slim minority at the post-secondary graduation stage.

“We recognize that there’s a huge disparity between Black people in the city and Black students obtaining university education and graduating,” said Nasma Ahmed, one of the organizers for the event. “This is about celebrating those few who succeeded even when it seemed like the world was against them, and to inspire young generations in our communities.”

Set on the backdrop of UofT’s summer convocation, the event will bring together more than 150 Black students from three campuses who just completed their undergraduate, masters or PhD degrees this year. The ceremonies will include awards celebrating Black excellence in science, liberal arts and community outreach.

Ahmed – who’ll be graduating from Public Policy and City Studies program – said it’s still common to encounter systemic racism at universities. There’s a lack of course content from Black writers and academics, she said, and there’s also a lack of Black staff in the faculty and administration echelons.

“It’s not to say these other people don’t have the skills, but we’d like to have a more diverse representation,” she said.

Canadian universities don’t collect race-based data on their student population, but UofT recently committed to start doing it in order to assess its level of inclusion.

That’s something lawyer and alumnus Anthony Morgan – whose sister Tonika Morgan recently received the Black Legacy award at Harvard’s first Black Commencement – believes would help “up the game” of diversity.

“Once you have a university that welcomes and cultivates Black excellence, it will have a positive impact on the society,” he said.

Details: