Family of deer rescued from fenced lot in Scarborough
The fawn was separated from the other deer during the rescue but wildlife officials said they are confident that the family has been reunited.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A family of deer that became trapped in a fenced lot behind a mall in Scarborough has been rescued.
Toronto Animal Services and Toronto Wildlife Centre staff went back to the fenced lot near Eglinton Ave. E. and Kennedy Rd. at around 10 p.m. Thursday to move the trio to a nearby ravine.
With the permission from the property owner, wildlife staff cut a hole in the fence to allow the deer to make their way to a nearby ravine, said Toronto Animal Services spokesperson Tammy Robbinson.
Staff members were positioned along the route to the ravine to ensure the safety of the animals.
The male yearling was the first to make its way to the ravine followed by the mother, leaving her fawn to follow, said Toronto Wildlife Centre spokesperson Sara Duffus-Martin.
Duffus-Martin said the rescue team needed to capture the fawn because it was falling behind the family.
They put the baby deer, which was crying for its mother, in a kennel cab and transported it to the tree line of the ravine, where it was released.
Duffus-Martin said the fawn went running to the trees, likely following the scent of its mother.
Deer have excellent hearing so it’s likely the mother heard the fawn’s cries, she said.
Wildlife officials are confident that the baby deer has been reunited with the rest of the family.
“All deer are healthy and mobile,” Robbinson said.
The deer became trapped in the fenced lot after the male yearling was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon.
The doe gave birth to a fawn Wednesday while trapped in the lot.
Wildlife officials said it is not uncommon for deer to venture out in busy intersections. She said deer usually comes out at night to look out for food and also because they are curious.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto