Metro's weekend guide to activism in Toronto

Looking for something to do this weekend that also lets you get engaged?

Here are a few local events you might want to check out:

Hundreds of cyclists will take part in a slow and guided ride in remembrance of Xavier Morgan, the five-year-old boy who died last week after being hit by a car while cycling on the Martin Goodman Trail. The ride will start 10 a.m. Saturday from Matt Cohen Park. A memorial bike will be placed at the end of the ride, at the Canadian Legion on Lakeshore Blvd. W.

The largest youth poetry festival in the world is taking place in Toronto, where 16 teams of the best slam poets will compete for a spot in the finals. Young spoken word artists use poetry to spread messages of peace, love, diversity and the fight against violence. The festival takes place Saturday at Royal Cinema, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Lakeshore Cleanup:

As concerns about high water levels continue to rise, the last thing Late Ontario needs is a dirty shoreline. A Greener Future founder Rochelle Archibald will be leading a group of volunteers to pick up trash in Toronto, part of 100 cleanups she organizes annually from Niagara-on-the-Lake to Kingston. This Saturday volunteers will be at Ashbridges Bay by 10 a.m., and will continue with Woodbine Beach at 1 p.m.

Keep Toronto Hate Free: