No further concessions on Trans Mountain, Kinder Morgan Canada president says

TORONTO — The president of Kinder Morgan Canada (TSX:KML) says he's open to talking to the B.C. NDP and Green parties, which have said they want to stop the company's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, but he doesn't plan on making further concessions.

Ian Anderson says he anticipates having a conversation with both parties at some point and will listen to concerns. But he noted the project has already been federally approved and has the support of the prime minister.

The provincial NDP and Green parties struck an alliance to form the government, after the Liberal party failed to secure a majority in May's tight election.

The two parties have vowed to "immediately employ every tool available" to stop the $7.4-billion Trans Mountain project, which amounts to about 980 km of new pipeline.

Anderson brushed off concerns of delays, saying he doesn't foresee any difficulty in starting construction this fall as planned.