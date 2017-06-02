Oil prices fall after Trump's decision to pull U.S. out of Paris climate accord

TORONTO — The price of oil slipped in late morning trading today amid expectations that President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate deal will result in an expansion of U.S. crude production.

The July oil contract was down $1.17 at US$47.19 per barrel.

U.S. oil production has been ramping up in recent months, and analysts at Germany's Commerzbank said it expects that to continue "even more sharply" following Trump's announcement Thursday.

The markets were mixed, with Canada's main stock exchange down and Wall Street making modest advances.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index declined 44.19 points to 15,425.72, about 90 minutes after the opening bell.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 40.02 points to 21,184.20. The S&P 500 index added 3.56 points to reach 2,433.62, and the Nasdaq composite index was up 29.91 points at 6,276.74.

The loonie was trading at 73.99 cents US, slightly down from Thursday's average price of 74.07 cents US.