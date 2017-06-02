Ontario police arrested one of two suspects in 2012 slaying of Vancouver man
A
A
Share via Email
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police in Ontario say one of two men wanted in connection with a 2012 slaying of a B.C. man has been arrested.
Durham regional police say Nabaz Delr-Ismail, 33, formerly of Mississauga, Ont., was arrested Friday morning at Toronto's Pearson Airport with the assistance of Canada Border Services Agency officers.
They say he is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kamran Ahmadbeigi, 26, of Vancouver, and had been living in Iraq.
Ahmadbeigi was shot at a home in Oshawa on May 25, 2012.
Investigators say 31-year-old Shorsh Sad Sivan of Mississauga remains at large and is believed to be living in Iraq.
Sivan is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto